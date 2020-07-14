Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nebraska Receives the Best Compensation Results Possible

"The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nebraska receives the best possible financial compensation results.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nebraska receives the best possible financial compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Because of the Coronavirus we think it is very possible that people with mesothelioma will get misdiagnosed with COVID-19. Mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have similar symptoms such as pneumonia, shortness of breath and high fever. If a person with mesothelioma gets misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus, they will not receive any compensation. If your Navy Veteran husband or dad is in a hospital anywhere in Nebraska with suspected Coronavirus and you know he had significant exposure to asbestos, please tell his doctor's about his asbestos exposure. The typical person we are trying to help is over 70 years old-as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska: https://medschool.creighton.edu/centers/hcc/welcome/.

* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska: www.unmc.edu/cancercenter

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-Mesothelioma happens with people in Nebraska-especially to US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma