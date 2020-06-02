Vincentric Announces 2020 Best Value in Canada Awards: Toyota Canada Outperforms the Competition

Vincentric’s statistical analysis uses total cost of ownership to recognize best value vehicles for the Canadian consumer market.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th annual Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today with Toyota Canada earning a show-stopping 11 awards, including the Best Value Luxury Car brand award for Lexus. With five model-level winners each for Toyota and Lexus, the manufacturer earned the win in almost one-third of all vehicle segments awarded for 2020.Other brand level winners included Mazda, which claimed the Passenger Car brand award for the fourth time, Chevrolet in the Truck brand category for the second time, Subaru in the SUV, Crossover, & Van brand category, and Lincoln in the Luxury SUV & Crossover category.Toyota Canada’s best-in-class performance was championed by the Toyota Tacoma, which won the Small/Mid-Size Pickup segment for an impressive ninth consecutive year. The organization had multiple repeat winners, including the Lexus ES 300h with its eighth victory in the Luxury Hybrid segment and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid with its seventh victory in the Hybrid SUV/Crossover segment.Subaru’s brand award was supported by four award-winning models, including second-consecutive wins for the Subaru Legacy in the Mid-Size segment, and the Subaru Outback in the Mid-Size SUV/Crossover segment. In addition to its brand award, Mazda took home the victory in three segments, led by the Mazda MX-5 returning as the winner of the Sports Car segment for the fifth consecutive year.Other brands with multiple model-level award winners were Chevrolet with three winners, and Lincoln, Kia, Audi, and Ford with two winners each. Brands with one winning model were BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.“During this time of economic uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that consumers get the most value out of their vehicle purchases,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “Because our awards use a data-driven analysis to determine the best value, consumers can harness the results to help guide their decisions and get the most value for their money when it’s needed most.”Using a statistical model and the eight ownership cost factors, Vincentric identified the Best Value in Canada winners by measuring which vehicles had a lower than expected ownership cost given their market segment and price. Ownership costs measured included depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Each vehicle was evaluated in all ten provinces plus the Northwest Territories using a range of annual kilometer intervals and insurance profiles.Additional information regarding all of the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ Awards for the 2020 model year and the Vincentric award methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations such as the Canadian Automobile Association, Business Fleet Magazine, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.