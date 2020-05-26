Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,595 in the last 365 days.

nacXwan, the leading SDWAN provider, announce its release 11.0 with key features : Application QoS and link aggregation

nacxWan 11.0 : Application QoS

the fully orchestrated SD-WAN solution form nacXwan offers routing, Security and application QoS

PARIS, FRANCE, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris, the 26th May 2020
nacXwan the leading provider of SD-WAN as a Service announce today the release of its new software version 11.0 , to offer more features and benefits of the fully orchestrated SD-WAN.
“With the progressive return to normal business, nacXwan want to offer more features to its customers to increase the SD-WAN benefits in a secure and more affordable manner. Thanks to this new release, our customers will have the ability to give more bandwidth for business application without increasing their telecom bill. According to our major Partners, this release clearly differentiates nacXwan as a leading provider in SD-WAN solution” said Dominique Meurisse, nacXwan Vice President Sales.
Major features with the new release are :
- XChannel technology allowing the aggregation of different internet links to a central point (HUB), to increase the available bandwidth (Bounding);

- Application QoS, distribution and prioritization of application flows, reporting of bandwidth consumption by application, with so far more than 700 applications recognised.

- New uCPE, in partnership with Lanner, with the support of 64bytes to offer more performance with the best affordable price
About nacXwan
nacXwan technology has been designed by Telecom specialist to easily manage large SD-WAN solution and reduce drastically Operation cost. nacXwan is used by medium and large SD-WAN providers in Europe, with already more than 16.000 sites deployed. With its white label concept and the" As a Service" commercial model, nacXwan is one of the most attractive SD-WAN solutions of the market. For more information regarding nacXwan, please visit https://www.nacxwan.com

contact@nacXwan.com
+33674270076

Dominique MEURISSE
+33 6 74 27 00 76
email us here
nacxwan
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

nacXwan, the leading SDWAN provider, announce its release 11.0 with key features : Application QoS and link aggregation

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.