Kickstarter Launches for Eco-Friendly 8-in-1 Scrubbio Kitchen Tool

MâCON, FRANCE, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kickstarter campaign has launched to support Scrubbio, a multi-use magnetic kitchen tool that aims to do away with costly single-use kitchen products. This eco-friendly and money-saving alternative can replace at least eight household items, all while working effectively due to its unique and meticulous design.

Many households are littered with similar, and often single-use, kitchen products. Scrubbio eliminates the need for these mass-produced items, as its silicone brush functions as a scrubber, soap dish, vegetable brush, potholder, trivet, coaster, spoon rest, and shower brush. Though these are its primary uses, Scrubbio can also be used to brush pets, decorate the kitchen, and open jars. Scrubbios are made with food-safe, unbreakable silicone bristles and come with internal magnets that allow them to conveniently stick to any metal surface.

Scrubbio was invented by Yannick Hesch, a French industrial and graphic designer. Hesch is passionate about elevating everyday objects to make them more beautiful and more functional. This passion, combined with his concerns over single-use plastic, led to Scrubbio.

Scrubbio is made of recyclable silicone, and it can be used for decades if taken care of properly. Given its reusability and multiple functions, Scrubbio is great for both the environment and the wallet, as over ten years of usage can result in at least US$100 of savings every year.

The original goal of $3,288 for this campaign has already been met, but those interested in the product can still pledge and receive a discounted Scrubbio until June 15, 2020.

The lowest tier, at $10, comes with a self-adhesive metal token and one Scrubbio that's 40 percent off the retail price. Other tiers and rewards include two tokens and two Scrubbios for $24, three tokens and three Scrubbios for $32, five tokens and five Scrubbios for $58, and various others leading up to the $198 pack with 24 Scrubbios.

In all cases, contributors can choose between Scrubbio's blue, red, green, black, and gray color options. Products ship for free anywhere in the world and are expected to arrive in September 2020.

This convenient and durable multi-use product saves its users time and money. Those looking to lessen their impact on their environment and their time spent cleaning the kitchen should consider joining the hundreds who have already contributed to the campaign.

