The Palate Club Algorithm Revolutionizes Online Wine Retail with Personalized Recommendations
Palate Club is disrupting the way we buy wine online by ditching crowd-sourcing and critic scores. Now you can shop wines by a score that is specific to you
We want to upgrade the broken system for buying wine, eradicate snobbery, and make it easy for people to find & enjoy their wine without question”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco-based wine club start-up Palate Club announces a first-of-its-kind feature that enables customers to browse its international wine selection by how well each wine matches their individual taste. In the past, customers were limited to browsing by grapes such as Cabernet Sauvignon, or wine regions such as Napa Valley. This new feature gives customers the opportunity to discover new wines at an excellent value because the wines are filtered by what is most important to each customer—their personal palate.
— Nicolas Mendiharat
Palate Club is an online wine retailer that uses advanced data science technology to match customers with the top 15% of wines from around the world that match their taste. Each customer receives a unique wine profile that details their taste and personalized wine recommendations. As customers continue to rate bottles in their shipment, the algorithm recognizes which wine features (acidity, tannin, aromatics, alcohol) are most important to them and sends wines best suited to their palate. Since its May 2018 launch, the service primarily focused on personalized wine box subscriptions but recently made their wine selection available to customers in a traditional wine e-commerce style, such as wine.com.
French CEO & Founder Nicolas Mendiharat attests, “We want to upgrade the broken system for buying wine, eradicate snobbery, and make it easy for people to find & enjoy their wine without question.”
In line with similar personalization trends as seen with companies like Netflix, the company focuses on providing a personalized wine experience through custom recommendations. Customers can see how well each bottle matches their taste. The selective, rotating inventory favors artisan producers with a sustainable focus.
Mendiharat achieved this vision with the following tactics:
-Customers get a personalized taste profile though taking a short quiz or by blind tasting 4 wines from a starter wine box.
-Members refine their profile by rating the wines in their shipments
-Wine experts travel the world and select the top 5% of bottles for the value-quality ratio
-A team of sommeliers reviews each wine in the selection to identify its characteristics
-Customers receive unique wine recommendations to either browse the collection or receive a flexible wine subscription
Now the majority of American wine lovers can tap into the experience of a unique & personalized wine selection shipped straight to their door.
####
About Palate Club
Palate Club is a California-based online wine retailer that uses technology and wine expert insight to personalize a global artisan wine selection to your wine taste. Founded in 2017 by CEO Nicolas Mendiharat, the mission of the company is to cast out wine-snobbery and “BS wine marketing gimmicks” in order to empower people to savor life and enjoy the wines they love. The team of around 30 data scientists and sommeliers is primarily based between France and San Francisco.
Media Contact
Aubrey Terrazas
aubrey@palateclub.com
Aubrey Terrazas
Palate Club
email us here
+33 627293609
Visit us on social media:
Twitter