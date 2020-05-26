Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Walter Barton Execution Completed

May 19, 2020

Karen Pojmann, Communications Director Missouri Department of Corrections 573-522-1118 Karen.Pojmann@doc.mo.gov

BONNE TERRE, MISSOURI – Walter Barton was executed for the 1991 murder of Gladys Kuehler on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. 

 

