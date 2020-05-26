Walter Barton Execution Completed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2020

BONNE TERRE, MISSOURI – Walter Barton was executed for the 1991 murder of Gladys Kuehler on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.

