Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,475 in the last 365 days.

ATV Crash in Orange

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 May 26, 2020

Orange, NH – Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on May 24, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an ATV crash that had occurred in Orange, NH. Canaan Emergency Services responded to the scene and transported one individual to Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Canaan Police and Conservation Officers from the NH Fish and Game Department investigated the crash site and learned that two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were involved in the incident.

Jeremy Lachance, 43, of Orange, NH, and Timothy Largus, 41, of Enfield, NH, had been riding ATVs on Cardigan Mountain Road when the crash occurred. The two were following each other when the front ATV slowed and the second one struck it, causing the rider to lose control and be thrown off the ATV. Neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. As a result of the investigation, both Lachance and Largus were arrested for operating an Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

No further details are available this time.

You just read:

ATV Crash in Orange

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.