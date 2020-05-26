Statement from Governor Phil Scott for Memorial Day

“From the earliest days of the Revolution to the Civil War; to two conflicts that would envelop the world; to Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror, Vermonters have answered our nation’s call to service. They’ve put their lives on the line to protect our way of life and to preserve freedom, for ourselves and others.

“So, as civilians, it is our duty to show our gratitude and give our thanks to those who served and remember those who never made it home.

“Every year on Memorial Day we take time to honor those who, throughout our history, gave their lives in defense of our people, our values and our nation. These men and women are the best example of what it means to be an American. Those who stood to fight so the rest of us can live in the safety and security of a free world. Those who sacrificed and died so others may live.

“I believe that today, as we navigate through this once-in-a-century crisis, the word sacrifice means a lot more as we unite to fight a new kind of enemy  one that threatens all of us.

“Perhaps there is no better time than now to reflect on the example of those who faced far darker days, but rose to the occasion, so that we might be here now to face our own challenge, together.

“My gratitude goes out to every American who gave their life in service to this nation. Our thoughts are with their families, friends and all those they left behind. And our focus, today and every day, should be to do all we can to live up to their example in honor of their sacrifice.

“I wish all Vermonters safe and peaceful Memorial Day.”