Action Taken on Legislation by Governor Phil Scott - June 2, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly. On June 2, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles: H.44 , An act relating to miscellaneous amendments to the laws governing impaired driving

H.401 , An act relating to exemptions for food manufacturing establishments

H.488 , An act relating to the fiscal year 2026 Transportation Program and miscellaneous changes to laws related to transportation

H.505 , An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the Town of Barre When signing H.488, Governor Scott issued the following statement: “This year’s transportation bill supports the maintenance and repair of our road and bridge infrastructure, makes important traffic and safety improvements, and continues to invest in programs and projects that reduce the transportation sector’s impact on our environment. I want to thank the House and Senate Transportation Committees, as well as my team at the Agency of Transportation, for their work on H.488” To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2025 legislative session, click here.

