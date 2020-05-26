Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Special Session on June 9, 2020

May 26, 2020

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is scheduled to hold a special session on June 9, 2020. The anticipated public hearing will be held at 8:30 AM via Zoom. For more information go to wyolotto.com; click on “About” and then “Board Meetings”, or contact the Wyoming Lottery Corporation Office at (307) 432-9300.

