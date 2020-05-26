Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on Global Food Safety Testing Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Food Safety Testing

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Food Safety Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Safety Testing Market:

Executive Summary

Food Safety Testing checks on the Food products for disease producing organisms, chemicals and other hazardous materials which when consumed by the population can source severe diseases. The Food Safety testing is targeted for three primary food contaminants namely, Chemicals, Genetically Modified Organisms and pathogens.. Hence strict government regulations and their implementations across the globe drives the market for food safety testing. As with the tight governmental standards no food processor can pass on food products without testing to the consumers. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness regarding Food safety and food quality further fuels the market growth. As with the rising awareness consumers are inclined to check on the regulatory marks on the Food packaging to determine the proper testing of the Food. This further drives the market towards growth. Moreover, the growing Food processing and Packaging industry owing to the surge in demand for packaged Food and confectionary food products supports the market growth. The rising manufacturing and Processing, the demand for safety testing increases. Although, a moderate growth is expected from the industry during the pandemic due to the spread of the COVID-19. As relaxations are provided by governments on the food label norms manufacturers to ensure an ample supply of essential food products to the population particularly in economies affected by lockdown. However, Post-Pandemic the industry will witness a surge in the growth rate due to the changing consumer mindset and safety. Moreover, the outbreaks caused due to this disease further encourages the government to introduce various regulations on food safety and its quality. These factors will provide a boost to the market growth post COVID-19. This can be seen through the interim Guidelines issued by the World Health Organization on 7th April 2020 regarding guidance for Food Businesses. These guidelines encourage all the food manufacturing facilities to ensure the disease prevention measures and train the work force to comply to it. Hence, Post COVID-19 rise in adoption of Food Safety testing is projected to prevent such pandemics. However, excessive use of additives in the food products and stringent governmental regulations regarding preservatives hinders the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5320617-global-food-safety-testing-market-size-study-with

The regional analysis of global Food Safety Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to strict government regulations and high demand for packaged foods in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising food processing industries and increasing consumer awareness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Safety Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eurofins (Luxembourg)

SGS S.A (Switzerland)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

Bureau Veritas (France)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

ALS Limited (Australia)

Mérieux NutriSciences (US)

TÜV Nord Group (Germany)

Microbac Laboratories Inc. (US)

AsureQuality Limited (Australia)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Testing Technologies:

DNA-based

Immunoassay-based

Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-based

By Targets Tested:

Pathogen

GMO

Allergen

Mycotoxin

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Food Safety Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5320617-global-food-safety-testing-market-size-study-with

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.