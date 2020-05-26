Zynfusion Announces Appointment of New CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zynfusion is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Terrill as its new CEO, replacing Amit Mehta who is assuming the position of Chairman of the Board after 2 years as CEO.
Mark Terrill is a highly experienced, successful and well-regarded business leader who has gained experience in similar markets to Zynfusion internationally through his past companies. Before Zynfusion, he ran several medical device and technology businesses, both small and large, ranging from pre-revenue to over $150 MM. He has demonstrated a level of excellence in business culture and staff engagement featured highly in his successful business leadership most recently at ARC Devices.
Amit Mehta, MD, Chairman of Zynfusion, said: "After a thorough and rigorous search process we are delighted that Mark Terrill has agreed to join Zynfusion as its CEO. Mark has very significant business experience in growing and improving novel spinal minimally invasive technology. He has a strong track record of creating highly engaged teams around the device process, which ideally suits him to Zynfusion's strong culture. I am personally pleased that we have been able to attract someone of his calibre, track record and potential. I look forward to working with him and the Executive Team over the next several years to continue the exceptional progress of our business."
Commenting on his new role, Mark, added "I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Zynfusion and helping build the company to commercialization. The unique technology in this surgical space is much needed and is potentially a game changer. My focus is to take the company from the current stage and move forward to revenue generation. I am fortunate to become part of the Zynfusion team. "
For further information, please contact:
http://www.zynfusion.com
Zynfusion LLC at admin@zynfusion.com
