Exxelia Ohmcraft Custom Resistors Enable Rapid COVID-19 Testing

We are proud to partner with companies committed to helping fight COVID-19.” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, experts have said that widespread testing is critical to containing the spread of the virus and reopening cities. Diagnostic medical device companies have been working tirelessly to develop testing solutions, particularly those that can provide rapid and reliable results. To make these test kits possible, manufacturers turned to Exxelia Ohmcraft—a leader in thick-film, high-voltage, high-precision resistor design and manufacturing.

The new all-inclusive rapid testing solutions involve processing patient samples using a thermocycler, an instrument that is used to amplify DNA and RNA to identify COVID-19. The thermocyclers utilize high-ohmic-value, low-noise surface mount resistors from Exxelia Ohmcraft to function. The resistors were required to meet tight specifications, including a small form factor to enable the testing devices to be portable.

“Due to the current crisis, the customer was moving extremely quickly to get these test kits developed, produced, and into the hands of as many healthcare systems as possible.

As a U.S. manufacturer with industry-leading lead times, Exxelia Ohmcraft was able to provide custom resistors essential to their mission,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “We are proud to partner with companies committed to helping fight COVID-19.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

EXXELIA is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, EXXELIA develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

# # #



