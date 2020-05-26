Ekeberg Prize 2020: FINAL CALL FOR PUBLICATIONS
The Ekeberg Prize is a awarded annually for excellence in tantalum research and innovation. The deadline for submissions is May 31st 2020.BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize (“Ekeberg Prize”) recognizes excellence in tantalum research and innovation. It is awarded for the published paper or patent that is judged by an independent panel of experts to make the greatest contribution to understanding the processing, properties or applications of tantalum (Ta).
Suitable subjects may include, but are not limited to:
- Processing of tantalum minerals or other raw materials
- Tantalum used in capacitors or other electronic applications
- Tantalum metallurgy and mill products, including alloys
- The use of tantalum powder in additive manufacturing (3D printing) as pure metal or in an alloy
- Medical (including dental) applications of tantalum
- Recycling of tantalum-bearing scrap
Eligible publications must be in (or translated into) English and be dated between October 2018 and April 2020. To submit a publication please contact the T.I.C. office by May 31st 2020.
The prizegiving ceremony will take place during the 61st General Assembly (conference and AGM) in Geneva, Switzerland, in October 2020. The General Assembly is open to both members and non-members; details are available at https://www.tanb.org/event-view/61st-general-assembly.
About the Ekeberg Prize
The Ekeberg Prize is the annual award that recognizes excellence in published research about the element tantalum (Ta). The long-term future of the tantalum market will depend on technology-driven innovations and a new prize dedicated to this rare and critical element will encourage research and development. The Ekeberg Prize increases awareness of the many unique properties of tantalum products and the applications in which they excel.
In 2019 the Ekeberg Prize was awarded to Nicolas Soro, Hooyar Attar, Martin Veidt and Matthew Dargusch from the Centre for Advanced Materials Processing and Manufacturing (AMPAM) at The University of Queensland, Australia, and Erin Brodie and Andrey Molotnikov from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Monash University, Australia.
Their work examined the use of tantalum-titanium alloys prosthetic implants made using additive manufacturing. The full paper is available at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1751616119303686?via%3Dihub
The Prize has been named after Anders Gustaf Ekeberg, who discovered tantalum in 1802. The prize is sponsored by the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.) and is central to its efforts to publicise the many exceptional benefits afforded by this element. Director of the T.I.C., Roland Chavasse, said “Winners of the Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize are acknowledged as true leaders in this field.” Further information is available at https://www.tanb.org/view/prize.
About Dr Anders Gustaf Ekeberg
Born in 1767, Anders Gustaf Ekeberg was a Swedish scientist, mathematician, and poet. He became a professor at Uppsala University in 1794 and initially made his name by developing advanced analytical techniques and by proposing Swedish names for the common chemical elements according to the principles set out by the "father of modern chemistry" Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier. Ekeberg discovered the oxide of tantalum in 1802, isolating it from samples of two different minerals.
According to Ekeberg’s friend, the chemist Jacob Berzelius, Ekeberg chose the name ’tantalum’ partly to reflect the difficulties that he had experienced in reacting the new element with common acids and partly out of his passion for ancient Greek literature. Tantalus was a demi-god who killed and cooked his son, Pelops, and as punishment was condemned to stand in a pool of water beneath a fruit tree with low branches, with the fruit ever eluding his grasp, and the water always receding before he could take a drink.
