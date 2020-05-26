Sir / Don Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Accepts the Honor of Becoming the Patron of Royal Civility
The Council of Royal Branding International headquartered in London, UK appointed Sir. Clyde Rivers as the Patron of Royal Civility Awards
I am honored and humbled to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.”LONDON, UK, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Royal Branding International headquartered in London, UK appointed Sir. Clyde Rivers as the Patron of Royal Civility Awards.This due to his worldwide experience in the world of royalty and civility.
— Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations
In 2017, Dr Clyde Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir when he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala and the great city of La Antigua: the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. The knighthood ceremony was presided over by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala. As he belongs to the royalty class, we at Royal Branding International are happy to have him as patron.
In addition to his work on royalty, Sir Clyde Rivers is the International Spokesman for World Civility. He is also the International Director of OPAD: The Organization for Poverty Alleviation and Development.
Royal Branding International
Professor Patrick Businge and Dr Julian Businge are the Founders of Royal Branding International the world’s first institution dedicated to delivering modern day royalty through researching, documenting, and celebrating and honoring royal civility in individuals, kingdoms businesses and organizations. Our aim is to help personalities, businesses, and various especially kingdoms tell their authentic story. This story will allow them to rewrite their future on a local, national, and international level. With our international work with Kings like Omukama Oyo of Tooro: The World’s Youngest Ruling Monarch as recorded in the Guinness Book of Records; African Queens and Princesses; Ministers and Ambassadors; celebrities and many other personalities. Our services will give you the confidence needed to discover your royalty, reright your life and rewrite your future. Our flagship project since 2019 is working closely with HRH King Oyo Nyimba and HRH Queen mother of Tooro, Queen Best Olimi in Uganda to create unique Royal fashions and designs. This is aimed at blending tradition and modernity and create modern-day cultural wear.
In 2020, we created the Royal Civility Awards to honor people who have walking in their royalty. This are based on the profound belief that there is a God-given royalty in each one of us which never expires. In effect, royal civility is the personal decision to discover, develop, deliver and celebrate the royalty within us. It is walking in our divinely given kingship and being the people God created us to be. So, promoting royal civility bridges the gap between man and women of various origins on the behaviors, manners, or good etiquette, settling disputes and racial differences to achieve a common good. For more information visit www.royalbranding.org
Dr Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored and humbled to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.
I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule International.
Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD.
Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.
I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.
They include such leader like President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs. Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador. Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
