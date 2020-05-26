WrapRoof™ Introduces Must-Have Temporary Roofing Solution for Hurricane Roof Damage
Homeowners Urged to Prepare for Unusually Active Hurricane Season
The product is often available within just 48 hours of the initial call and usually installed within a matter of hours.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As experts warn against an unusually active 2020 hurricane season, WrapRoof™ is urging homeowners to plan ahead with its market-leading temporary roofing solution that is quick to install, safe, and reliable. WrapRoof™, the only patented shrink wrap system in the U.S. for protecting damaged residential roofs, offers nationwide installations with a one-year warranty.
Insurance companies require homeowners to protect their homes from further damage, and the only way this can be accomplished is by installing dependable temporary roofing systems. WrapRoof™ provides the solution that homeowners need.
The WrapRoof™ system, available for all roof types, is the most effective and safer way to protect roofs damaged by hurricanes. The material is installed without sandbags and without adding any holes into the roof system. It’s easy to remove, fully recyclable and does not add any further damage to the existing roof system. The product is waterproof, resistant to sun damage, unaffected by winds of up to 50 mph, prevents water accumulation and mold growth, and offers a smooth and sleek aesthetic.
“Time is of the essence when a homeowner has experienced roof damage, so our nationwide team is ready to deploy as quickly as possible once damage has occurred,” says Larry Bond, WrapRoof™ co-owner. “The product is often available within just 48 hours of the initial call and usually installed within a matter of hours.”
WrapRoof™ has installed more than 1,000 units across the United States and has secured 20 U.S. patent claims. The service and product offered are first of its kind. Its staff and licensed partners are fully trained and provided top-quality products, to ensure maximum service.
Homeowners who are interested in installing this market-leading temporary roofing solution, should contact WrapRoof at 1.855.668.2777 or through email at office@WrapRoof.com. Once contacted, a WrapRoof™ property inspector will visit and provide an estimate for the homeowner to obtain approval from its insurance company or adjuster. As soon as its approved, WrapRoof™ will install the warrantied product.
About WrapRoof™
WrapRoof™ is the inventor of the most effective, and only U.S. -patented, shrink wrap roofing solution available. Its state-of-the art product and service is available nationwide, for both residential and commercial properties. As the only patent holders of this innovative roofing solution, we provide our clients the highest quality of product and exceptional service - available for all types of roofs.
