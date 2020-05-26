Human Resource Webinar: Working Caregivers The Employee Experience

Human Resource Caregiving: The Employee Experience Human Resource Elder Care Programs Pamela D. Wilson - Caregiving Expert

This free on-demand human resource webinar shares the experiences and frustrations of working caregivers of elderly parents in a word effected by COVID19.

The lockdown experience with elderly parents during COVID has been a reality check for caregivers who find themselves in 24/7 care situations. Fears of the unexpected create growing worries.” — Pamela D Wilson

GOLDEN, COLORADO, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This free on-demand human resource webinar by caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson shares the experiences and worries of working caregivers. COVID-19 has changed aspects of caregiving. Daily life and the workday are interrupted by juggling work projects and caring for elderly parents.

Common Questions Asked by Working Caregivers Are Answered In This FREE On-Demand Human Resource Webinar

• Should I take my mom or dad out of the nursing home?

• What do you mean Medicare doesn’t pay for that?

• Won’t a vaccine solve the problem?

• Why shouldn’t we take mom or dad to the emergency room?

In the absence of reliable information, worry by family caregivers and elderly parents can be all-consuming. Individuals—including supervisors in the workplace—who have little or no experience as a caregiver are quick to judge caregivers who experience daily emotional ups and downs.

Caregiving Is a Job in Addition to Having a Regular Job

Stay at home orders have resulted in employees working from home. For caregivers living alone, this may be the ideal situation to afford work-life flexibility and reduce transportation costs and commute time.

For other employees raising young children and having elderly parents living in the home, the idea of remote work may drive stress levels through the roof. For these working caregivers, going to work offers relief from the never-ending demands of family life. However, juggling work and caregiving also result in emotional and physical exhaustion.

Cultural Pressure Adds to Caregiver Stress

A primary caregiver exists in most families. This person, usually a working woman, lives with the knowledge that putting a parent or immediate family member into a care home is a fate worse than death.

Other family members, siblings, aunts, and uncles contribute to this stress by living their lives and choosing not to participate in care tasks. Most caregivers devote three or more hours a day to caring for elderly parents or more than 20 hours each week outside of paid work.

As the care needs of elderly parents increase, thirty percent of these caregivers leave the workforce. Is the workforce—not recognizing that they have a caregiver problem—prepared to lose valuable employees?

It’s Time for Caregiving and Elder Care Workplace Programs

COVID-19 is a catalyst for widespread change. Employee wellness programs focus on chronic disease and decreasing healthcare costs. Caregiving focuses on caring for elderly parents with chronic conditions. Caregivers who give time to care for elderly parents are more likely to be diagnosed with chronic illness.

Research confirming that chronic disease is a risk factor for COVID-19 is undisputable. With this knowledge, human resource managers and corporations have an opportunity to begin conversations with working caregivers who represent nearly thirty percent of the workforce.

By increasing awareness of what may happen as the result of caregiving responsibilities and by offering education programs for caregivers, caregivers can learn that working and caring for elderly parents is possible. Instead of feeling unprepared, caregivers will be prepared and confident to manage the care of elderly parents.

Find Proven Elder Care Solutions From Caregiving Expert Pamela D Wilson

The benefits of offering caregiving and elder care programs in the workplace include lower absenteeism, increased presenteeism, and less turnover. If your workplace doesn't offer programs for working caregivers now is the perfect time to explore options to support caregivers. Pamela D Wilson's rare background of more than 20 years in direct care positions for the elderly and disabled offers proven elder care solutions.

As a court-appointed guardian, power of attorney, and care manager in addition to experiencing the loss of both parents she relates to the struggles of all caregivers. The use of real-life situations and humor places caregivers at ease. Wilson is a caregiving author of the book The Caregiving Trap: Solutions for Life's Unexpected Changes and the host of the popular radio program for caregivers The Caring Generation®.

Wilson is a keynote speaker who offers on-site and broadcast-quality video conferences and webinars to meet the specific needs of corporations and groups. Her online caregiving course Taking Care of Elderly Parents: Stay at Home and Beyond offers participants a deep-dive into managing the stages of care for elderly parents.

For more information about caregiving and elder care programs for the workplace, call Pamela D. Wilson at 303-810-1816 or email Inquiry_For_Pamela@PamelaDWilson.com

