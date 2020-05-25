Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302019
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Lewia
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Smith
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Nicholas Wilson
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 21, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Middlesex barracks were notified of a vandalism complaint at a
residence on N. Main St in the Town of Waterbury.
Investigation revealed that a verbal argument had taken place between Jeffrey
Smith, 51, and Nicholas Wilson, 24, both of Waterbury. Following that argument,
Smith kicked and broke flower pots belonging to Wilson.
Smith was located and issued a citation to appear before the Washington County
Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 23, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to
the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 23, 2020 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.