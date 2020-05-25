Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,098 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302019

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Lewia                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Smith                                            

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Nicholas Wilson

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 21, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Middlesex barracks were notified of a vandalism complaint at a

residence on N. Main St in the Town of Waterbury.

 

Investigation revealed that a verbal argument had taken place between Jeffrey

Smith, 51, and Nicholas Wilson, 24, both of Waterbury. Following that argument,

Smith kicked and broke flower pots belonging to Wilson.

 

Smith was located and issued a citation to appear before the Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 23, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to

the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 23, 2020 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.