Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 20A302019

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Lewia

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Smith

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Nicholas Wilson

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 21, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Middlesex barracks were notified of a vandalism complaint at a

residence on N. Main St in the Town of Waterbury.

Investigation revealed that a verbal argument had taken place between Jeffrey

Smith, 51, and Nicholas Wilson, 24, both of Waterbury. Following that argument,

Smith kicked and broke flower pots belonging to Wilson.

Smith was located and issued a citation to appear before the Washington County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 23, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer to

the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 23, 2020 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.