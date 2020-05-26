Auto/Mate Introduces Remote Payments for Repair Orders and Parts Invoices
New feature allows dealership customers to pay ROs & parts invoices remotely
Our remote payment feature makes it easy for dealership employees and customers to follow social distancing guidelines, and also reduces the physical exchange of cash and credit cards”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto/Mate, a business unit of DealerSocket, has introduced Remote Payments, a new feature that allows customers to pay service repair orders (ROs) and parts invoices without having to step inside the dealership. Dealership personnel can now send emails to customers that contain a link for them to enter their credit card payment information. When the payment is received by the dealership, the customer instantly receives a confirmation message.
“Our remote payment feature makes it easy for dealership employees and customers to follow social distancing guidelines, and also reduces the physical exchange of cash and credit cards,” said Mike Esposito, president of Auto/Mate. “Additionally, the ability to pay ROs and parts invoices remotely offers more options and flexibility to customers, and speeds up the payment process for dealers.”
The Remote Pay feature is available immediately to dealerships that currently use Auto/Mate’s new Parts Module and also currently use the Worldpay from FIS Credit Card Processing integration.
For more information about Auto/Mate’s Credit Card Processing engine powered by Worldpay from FIS, visit https://www.automate.com/dms/cc/.
About DealerSocket
DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products gives dealers of all sizes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS), as well as Auto/Mate, a leader in DMS. DealerSocket serves more than 9,000 dealerships and 300,000 users. DealerSocket’s software has helped its customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,600 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,600 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
