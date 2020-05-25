Standard Lithium to Participate in the World’s First Virtual Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Festival from Benchmark Minerals

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L) an innovative technology and lithium development company, is pleased to announce its participation at the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Festival 2020. The world’s first online EV Supply Chain Festival is a free to view event and will take place over four days from Tuesday, May 26th through Friday, May 29th, featuring expert online seminars and conferences for all time zones from Australia through to the West Coast of North America.



Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak will speak at the Benchmark World Tour East on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 8 am GMT ( link to join here ) and Benchmark World Tour West on Wednesday, May 27th, at 11am EDT ( link to join here ).

The Company is also pleased to be included as a featured guest on the first ever live edition of the very popular Global Lithium Podcast, starting at 1 pm EDT on Thursday, May 28th ( link to join here ) as part of the festival.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium (TSXV: SLL) is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The Company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first of a kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS South Plant facility in southern Arkansas. The Demonstration Plant utilizes the Company’s proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from LANXESS’ tailbrine. The Demonstration Plant is being used for proof of concept and commercial feasibility studies. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “SLL”; quoted on the OTC - Nasdaq Intl Designation under the symbol “STLHF”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com .

