Introducing Misa – The Next Generation Multi-Function Social Robot that Reads Aloud and Automates Home and Security

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inventors of Misa, the next generation social robot, are pleased to announce they have launched their exciting new product on April 28th, 2020 on the Indiegogo.

Misa is a game-changing social robot that functions as a friend, teacher, homemaker, companion, cameraman, entertainer, and more. Smart, interactive, and uniquely mobile, Misa connects, protects, and engages with every member of the family through a wide variety of high-tech functions.

“We designed Misa by understanding how customers use technology to liberate them from repetitive tasks and offer them a chance to concentrate on things that truly matter,” says one of Misa’s developers, Deepak. “Utilizing some of the most splendid and highly-regarded minds in robotics, computerized reasoning, and engineering, we created Misa, a smart, affectionate, and affordable robot.”

As a result of the impressive expertise and experience of Misa’s developers, the product is unlike any other social robot on the market. Misa is specifically designed to operate through human-robot interaction using speech recognition, speech to meaning, and deep meaning understanding, comprised of sensors and object recognition. This enables Misa to autonomously navigate around the home.

With Misa, users can direct the robot to complete a host of different tasks in ten different languages. A few of these tasks include:

Home automation and security

Social interactions with the expression of emotions

Assist the elderly and younger members of a family

Play multimedia

Performs personal assistant acts, such as informing the user of the weather and making a to-do list when prompted

Navigate the home

Provide ‘edutainment’ to children with thousands of pre-loaded, safe, and ad-free games, books, learning apps and videos

Help children to develop good habits, read stories, and learn nursery rhymes

Connect with Misa Connect app to make video calls and set alarms

Increase the efficiency of education by encouraging an active and engaged interaction - making it simple to attract children’s attention to teach new life skills

And so much more!

Once released, Misa will retail for $700. However, those who place an Early Bird Offer on Indiegogo will receive 50% off. On popular demand the firm has also introduced a new offer where Misa Robot can be pre-ordered at $49, and the rest $350 can be paid before shipping.

For more information about Misa, or to join the waitlist to receive 50% off, please visit https://igg.me/at/misa.

About the Company

Misa Robotics LLC, situated in Delaware, USA, is determined to accelerate and improve humanity’s quality of life with affordable and simple-to-use Robotics and Automation products.

The company values a consumer-centric, solution-oriented, and transparent approach to design, communication, and delivery.