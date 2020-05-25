Who Will Win The EWB Award 2020?
Join us on October 1, 2020, Stockholm, Sweden
Our purpose is to promote a model of sustainable entrepreneurship, where all business is socially responsible, equal and strives towards one or more of the UN 17 SDGs.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who will be the winner of the EWB Award, the grand prize of sustainable entrepreneurship? This year we have an open nomination so make sure to send us YOUR suggestion of who should win this year’s prize. Is it you or your organization? Is it someone you know, or know of?
— Donnie SC Lygonis, Founder EWB
We open the nomination on June 1st so stay tuned!
What is the EWB award?
The EWB Award is a recognition of a person or an organization that represents the Entrepreneurs Without Borders foundation core values of sustainable entrepreneurship. Every year has a new theme that is both the topic of the EWB Summit and the EWB Award.
Last year, 2019, we hosted our inaugural EWB Summit & EWB Award with international speakers during the Summit at Erik Penser Bank and a grand finale in the evening at the awards gala at Norrsken House.
Read more about last year’s program here .
The theme of 2020 – Digitalization
Thinking digital is not an option anymore, it is an obligation. But just by adding a digital layer to your business doesn’t mean you automatically become more sustainable. Aligning business objectives to address a global challenge by utilizing digital infrastructure is what gives an entrepreneur true leverage over competitors.
This year’s winner of the EWB Award will be the one(s) that best have utilized digitalization to create and grow sustainable business, and that can act as a role model for the world as it strives to re-think itself into a more digital version.
What is EWB?
We help early stage founders start and grow sustainable businesses. We believe all business should be equal, socially responsible and aligned with the UN 17 Global Development Goals.
To achieve this, we have developed our Virtual Campus, an online pre-incubator program aimed to fill the gap between launch and growth.
Further details of the event and list of speakers will be determined and announced shortly.
