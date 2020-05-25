30.4% Revenue Explosion Expected in 5G RF Transceiver Market in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence

5G RF Transceiver Market Research Report: By Design (Single-Chip Transceiver, Standalone-Chip Transceiver), Application (Base Stations, Mobile Devices, Radar Systems, Embedded Modules), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Cable/Broadcasting, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Healthcare)

Due to the rising preference for advanced multimedia features, high-speed internet connectivity, and enhanced location detection capabilities, the uptake of smartphones is increasing around the world. Moreover, the launch of 5G services in Japan, China, South Korea, and many other nations is expected to further fuel smartphone sales.



As a result of this factor, the global 5G RF transceiver market , which generated $112.0 million revenue in 2019, is predicted to witness a robust 30.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because the high-speed signal transmission, which is the cornerstone of 5G communication, is enabled by such instruments.

Procurement of Standalone-Chip Transceivers to Increase Faster in Coming Years

In the years to come, higher CAGR in the market, of 32.4%, in terms of value, will be experienced by the standalone-chip transceiver bifurcation. This is because, not only are these instruments more energy-efficient than the single-chip variants, but they can also function with low voltages in a wireless system. This is why an increasing number of such devices are being procured for the 5G infrastructure.

The base stations category is predicted to continue its dominance on the industry till 2030, on account of the requirement for an enhanced RF front end (RFFE) design by the 5G technology, for consistent downloading and uploading speeds. Moreover, the complicated design of advanced smartphones incorporates higher-order modulation, expanded carrier aggregation, advanced long term evolution-unlicensed (LTE-U) capabilities, and complex antenna architecture. With the increasing usage of RFFE designs for supporting higher-frequency bands and faster mobile broadband speeds, the requirement for 5G RF transceivers is rising.

Historically, the largest share in the industry was held by the telecommunications category. This is credited to the growing investments for the enhancement of the information technology (IT) infrastructure, in order to expand the mobile internet coverage. Moreover, as RF transceivers can establish communication over long distances and consume low power, they prove beneficial for the telecom sector, which is propelling the demand for these devices here.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the most productive 5G RF transceiver market till now, and the situation is not expected to change in the immediate future. This is ascribed to the rising spending power in the region, which is leading to the increasing sale of smartphones, and, in turn, the expansion of the consumer electronics sector. Other than this, the quick popularity of the internet of things (IoT) technology, rising demand for video streaming, rapid adoption of wireless communication devices, and swift digitization are also driving the regional demand for 5G RF transceivers.

However, the Rest of the World region is expected to witness the fastest advance in the industry, due to the increasing usage of the virtual networking architecture by the telecom sector, rising mobile data traffic, rapid adoption of IoT, and growing uptake of smartphones, especially in Mexico, Brazil, and Turkey.

New Products Being Launched by Market Players to Consolidate their Position

Companies in the market are rapidly introducing new and enhanced transceivers to target a wider customer base, as the products are designed to:

Transmit up to 48 terabits per second (Tbps) bandwidth on a single fiber

Send and receive signals over a distance of 120 km, for cloud data center interconnects

Allow simultaneous operation of variouslow-power, open-standard smart home technologies

Support development of mmWave, extended-range mmWave customer-provided equipment (CPE) device, sub-6 GHz, and other mobile broadband products

Work in a temperature range of -40 °C to 85 °C in industrial applications

The key players in the global 5G RF transceiver market include Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Qorvo Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc.,Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

