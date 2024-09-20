DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, announces the closing, today, of a non-brokered private placement of 8,333,333 units (each a “Unit”) issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $2,499,999.90 (“Private Placement”).



Each Unit consists of:

One (1) common share (“Share”), and

One (1) common share warrant (“Warrant”).

As part of the closing of the Private Placement, 8,333,333 Warrants have been issued to the subscribers. Each Warrant can be exercised to purchase one Share at a price of $0.40 per Share for a period of 18 months ending March 20, 2026.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund product development and commercialization of AI-based screening services as well as general and administrative operations.

All securities issued as part of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period ending January 21, 2025.

The closing of the Private Placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as execution of formal documentation.

DIAGNOS would like to express its gratitude to the family office that participated in the Private Placement.

DIAGNOS is also providing the following clarification: First paragraph of Section 6 of the 2024 management information circular, dated August 21, 2024, should read:

“The Board of the Corporation has set August 21, 2024 (the “Record Date”) as the record date for the determination of the registered holders of voting shares entitled to receive notice of the Meeting. All holders of common shares (each, a “Common Share”) as of the Record Date are entitled to attend and vote thereat in person or by proxy. As at August 21, 2024, 81,435,607 Common Shares of the Corporation were issued and outstanding. The Common Shares are the only securities outstanding and entitled to be voted at the Meeting. Each Common Share entitles the holder thereof to one vote.”

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.



Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedarplus.com .



For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@diagnos.ca

