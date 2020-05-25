Covid19 Impact on 5G Infrastructure Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

“5G Infrastructure - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview:

According to this study, over the next five years the 5G Infrastructure market will register a 52.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10440 million by 2025, from $ 1917.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 5G Infrastructure business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 5G Infrastructure market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the 5G Infrastructure value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Femtocell

Pico Cell

Micro Cell

Macro Cell

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

Logistics and Shipping

Security and Surveilance

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Qualcomm (US)

Huawei (CN)

Intel (US)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Ericsson (SE)

Marvell

Mediatek (TW)

Qorvo (US)

Cisco (US)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

