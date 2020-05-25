Covid-19 Impact on Global Sandals Market 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Sandals Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Sandals market is valued at 29150 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 37440 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Sandals volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sandals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

The major players in global Sandals market include:

Birkenstock

Alpargatas

Belle

Adidas

Clark

Skechers

Caleres

Steven Madden

Rieker

ECCO

Decker

Aldo

Daphne

GEOX

Crocs

Kenneth Cole

Cbanner

Aokang

ST& SAT

Topscore

Red Dragonfly



Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Sandals market is segmented into

Casual Sandals

Fashion Sandals

Segment by Application

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Women Sandals

Global Sandals Market: Regional Analysis

The Sandals market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Sandals market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Sandals Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

