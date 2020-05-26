“Best of the Northwest” Innovation Ecosystem Guide (60+ Pages) Published By The University Of Washington and Iinnovate
This is The 5th Comprehensive (60+ Page) Guide to the top people and organizations that make up Greater Seattle’s evolving innovation communityMERCER ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The School of Business at the University of Washington Bothell and Iinnovate, LLC (pronounced “I innovate”) today announced the publication of its 60-plus page Best Of The Northwest Innovation Ecosystem Guide (free again this year). In its fifth year, the guide identifies the top technology and health and life sciences investors, professionals, service providers, and support organizations that make up its increasingly robust ecosystem. In addition, the report takes a snapshot of Greater Seattle’s innovation economy in 2019 over 2018.
“There is a lot that can be learned about building a top innovation ecosystem and economy from the growth of Greater Seattle over the last 5 years, even as we cope with the COVID crisis. We hope to continue to track trends and insights from our growth, and to provide a resource for entrepreneurs, investors, and others within the ecosystem”, said Joe Ottinger, CEO of Innovate, LLC.
Some of the major findings of the report for 2019 include:
• Washington ranked #2 behind Texas in GDP growth year over year.
• Seattle ranked #1 as the most attractive metro area for stem jobs.
• Jobs in the Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) sector grew the fastest among the sectors traced by WA State’s Dept. of Commerce.
• The number and amount of venture capital investments in WA State ranked #5 and #4 respectively.
• WA State’s life sciences sector ranked 7th among states taking into account employment, VC funding, life sciences establishments, and NIH funding.
• 8 out of the 10 top commercial real estate tenants are now tech companies.
• WA State ranked 7th among states in limiting Corona Virus exposure.
Two UW Bothell MBA students, Chi Do and Geneva West, collaborated on the study. Denis Trapido, a Professor and coordinator of the project at the UW Bothell School of Business, commented, “In trying times that we live in, our dependence on expert knowledge is greater than ever. UW Bothell’s School of Business is proud to be guiding the current and aspiring members of Pacific Northwest’s technology community in their search for local expertise and information. The new issue of the report is testimony to the school’s commitment to this mission and to our MBA students’ contribution to it.”
The major focus of the report is a guide to the top individuals and organizations supporting the innovation ecosystem as identified by leaders within the tech and health and life sciences sectors. The areas covered by the report include:
• Accelerators, Incubators, co-working spaces, and meet-up groups
• Investors - Angel, VC, Strategic, and Family Office investors
• Professionals - Tech and health and life sciences lawyers and accountants
• Service Providers
• Women in Tech Resources
• Support Organizations – government, academic, and associations
• Talent – recruiting, offshore, online staffing and hiring
• Media – for tech and life sciences
The report is free again this year and can be accessed by going to 2019-20 Best of the NW Guide.
About linnovate Leadership Network
Iinnovate, LLC (pronounced “I innovate”) is a management consulting firm focused on helping companies succeed in today’s innovation economy. Iinnovate’s consulting services focus on innovation and growth, and strategic execution. Iinnovate was founded by Joe Ottinger a former management consultant with Harvard Business School professor John Kotter, tech executive, co-founder of OKR Advisors, and author of books and articles on innovation and leadership. Joe cares deeply about transforming companies, communities, and lives through innovation. Iinnovate has published the Greater Seattle Innovation Ecosystem Guide for the last 5 years, providing insights to entrepreneurs, investors, professionals, service providers, and support organizations.
About the School of Business at the University of Washington Bothell
The University of Washington Bothell is a rapidly developing UW campus just north of Seattle. Its School of Business focuses on top quality research, excellence in teaching, and community engagement. The School’s undergraduate and MBA programs inspire business excellence by ensuring that current and future leaders have the skills needed to be successful in a constantly changing business world.
