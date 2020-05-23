Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lincoln Woods Barracks

At 1:20 AM, Troopers arrested Jairo Gutierrez, age 28, of 14 Hedley Avenue Apt #2, Central Falls, Rhode Island for Duty to Stop-Accident Result Damage to Attended Vehicle. The arrest was the result of Pawtucket Police contacting the barracks informing they were out with the suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run accident. The subject was misdemeanor released at the scene and provided a future Sixth Division District Court date.

At 3:16 AM, Troopers arrested Isaiah Sanches, age 21, of 45 Fernandez Circle, Randolph, Massachusetts for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs- B.A.C Unknown- First Offense 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test- First Offense. The arrest was a result of Troopers responding to a disabled motor vehicle on Route 95 North, in the City of Providence. The subject was transported to State Police Headquarters where he was processed and held overnight pending arraignment.

