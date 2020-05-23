_____________________________________________________________________________________________

The Educator Advancement Council is an innovative partnership aimed at helping Oregon achieve high-quality, well-supported and culturally-responsive public educators in every classroom.

Building upon the Governor’s Council on Educator Advancement recommendations, the Oregon Legislature created the Council through the passage of Senate Bill 182. The Council will expand on Oregon’s current efforts to further support educators statewide including, but not limited to:

Establishing a system of local educator networks that prioritize and enhance educators’ access to professional learning and support services, combining state investment and other leveraged resources driven by educator need.

Supporting the Oregon Teacher Scholars Program to help achieve purposes of the Educator’s Equity Act, including scholarships, mentoring, networking and other resources for racially or linguistically diverse teaching candidates.

Better aligning early learning professional development efforts with K-12.

Researching and addressing issues related to educator workforce supply and demand.

Beginning in Fall 2019, EAC will distribute funds to Regional Educator Networks (RENs) across the state who will then facilitate content, process, and infrastructure support to school districts. The system will not initially organize around a solution, program, or an initiative, but rather around improving systems of support for educators along the educator advancement continuum.

