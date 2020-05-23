Educator Advancement Council
Special Announcement: In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon and protect employees and the public, the Educator Advancement Council will be changing the way it provides services at its main office in Salem statewide starting Monday, March 23. Offices will remain open and can be reached by phone during regular business hours, but in-person interactions between staff and the public will be by appointment only. You can reach the EAC at eacinfo@oregonlearning.org. You can also reach Executive Director, Shadiin Garcia at 503-428-7181 or by email at shadiin.garcia@state.or.us.
The Educator Advancement Council is an innovative partnership aimed at helping Oregon achieve high-quality, well-supported and culturally-responsive public educators in every classroom.
Building upon the Governor’s Council on Educator Advancement recommendations, the Oregon Legislature created the Council through the passage of Senate Bill 182. The Council will expand on Oregon’s current efforts to further support educators statewide including, but not limited to:
- Establishing a system of local educator networks that prioritize and enhance educators’ access to professional learning and support services, combining state investment and other leveraged resources driven by educator need.
- Supporting the Oregon Teacher Scholars Program to help achieve purposes of the Educator’s Equity Act, including scholarships, mentoring, networking and other resources for racially or linguistically diverse teaching candidates.
- Better aligning early learning professional development efforts with K-12.
- Researching and addressing issues related to educator workforce supply and demand.
- Beginning in Fall 2019, EAC will distribute funds to Regional Educator Networks (RENs) across the state who will then facilitate content, process, and infrastructure support to school districts. The system will not initially organize around a solution, program, or an initiative, but rather around improving systems of support for educators along the educator advancement continuum.
News & Updates
Council Director Vacancies
The Council specifically seeks diverse perspectives from all across Oregon. Please consider applying to be a director for the following positions on the Educator Advancement Council:
- High School Teacher - application submission extended through 2/28/2020
- Early Learning Provider or Professional - application submission extended through 2/28/2020
- Non-profit organization, education focused - application deadline March 15
- We will be accepting rolling applications for the following director seats: Education Service District Superintendent, Middle School Teacher, and K12 Administrator. The terms for these seats will begin July 1, 2020.