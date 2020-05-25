Kajava Mama's Premium Pour Over Coffee Dripper Now Available in Four Colors

One of the bestselling coffee drippers on Amazon is now available in more colors.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Kajava Mama announced today that its Pour Over Coffee Dripper, an Amazon's Choice product, is now available in four different colors.

"We are excited to make the coffee dripper available in more colors to meet the expectations of our discerning customers," said Lisa Mays, owner and spokesperson for Kajava Mama.

Mays explained that the three available colors are white, black, brown, and red. The pour over coffee dripper is also available in two sizes – 1-cup and 2-cup. "Our ceramic pour over coffee dripper lets you have a traditional, hands-on brewing experience in the comfort of your own home, without the help of a machine" said Mays and added,"The slow, pour over brewing method extracts all the rich flavors of ground coffee"

Mays highlighted,"You can customize the strength of your Coffee through different pouring speeds. The large hole, angled design, and spiral, ribbed sidewalls ensure optimal extraction.That's Coffee, done your way."

Kajava Mama's pour over coffee dripper is made of premium, smooth ceramic. This material not only looks great but also helps maintain the water temperature needed for every step of the brewing process.

"We believe that enjoying a cup of coffee can be one of the best parts of the day," Mays said before adding, "Our mission is to provide high-quality coffee accessories at a fair price and give our customers the ultimate coffee experience. Our premium coffee dripper is affordable and easy to maintain. It is the perfect way to start your day."

Mays further emphasized, "All our pour over coffee drippers are built to last. In the unlikely case of any issues or manufacturing defects, contact us, and we'll make it right for you. Order now risk-free!"

As to how customers rate the product, a customer identified as Brooke B. gave it two thumbs up and highly recommended it to others.

"The design of this dripper is beautiful, works much better than my old manual dripper," she said. "The grooves in the sides allow the Coffee to come down quickly. The single hole at the bottom is larger, so it does not back up at the bottom. A perfect cup every time."

But she isn't the only one raving about the Pour-Over Coffee Dripper. A second customer identified as Grace D., said, "I've used many types of coffee makers, from pod style to dripper style and everything in between. I love the design, and the final result is always amazing."

For more information, please visit: https://kajavamama.com/pages/about-us and https://kajavamama.com/blogs/news.

About Kajava Mama

Our journey began with my pure passion for Coffee and my husband's ambition to grow a legacy we could leave to our children. Together, we created Kajava Mama. We wanted to build a community of like-minded coffee drinkers with an appreciation for the good things in life. We wanted to offer coffee accessories to make drinking your morning (...or afternoon...or evening) coffee the best part of your day.

