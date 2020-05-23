Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Distribution of Critical PPE for the Agriculture Sector

Governor Kate Brown has directed approximately 1 million KN95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for farmworkers and agricultural producers. This critical PPE is available at no cost to the agricultural community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Distribution will take place next week and will vary depending on location. Limited supplies will be provided at each site until supplies are fully distributed. The Governor is proud to have the collaboration between Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon State University Extension, Oregon Emergency Management, Oregon National Guard, and county partners.

Wednesday, May 27 from 9am – 4pm: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

Thursday, May 28 from 9am – 4pm: Deschutes, Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson, Klamath, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Morrow, Umatilla, Sherman, Gilliam, Multnomah, and Tillamook counties.

Call for information: Hood River, Malheur, Baker, Grant, Lake, Harney, Union, Wallowa, and Wasco counties.

When used as a face covering, KN95 masks help slow the spread of COVID-19. These masks are NOT to be sold and are not to be used in a medical setting or for pesticide application.

This information is also available in Spanish:

