Commission to Meet May 28-29 in Franklin

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote to establish the state’s hunting and trapping regulations for 2020-21 and 2021-22 at its May 28-29 meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Marriott of Cool Springs in Franklin. The Thursday, May 28 meeting will start at 9 a.m. and the Friday, May 29 meeting begins at 10 a.m.

The commission heard a preview of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommendations for the hunting and trapping regulations during its virtual online April meeting. Several additional recommendations will be outlined at this month’s meeting. The commission will act on several proclamations including statewide big game hunting seasons and bag limit, wildlife management areas, select national wildlife refuges and other federal areas.

The Boating and Law Enforcement Division will present changes to manner and means of hunting, taking and trapping.

The meeting will also be the final one for Ed Carter as TWRA executive director. Director Carter is retiring at the end of May concluding a career that began with TWRA in 1972. Bobby Wilson was named as the new executive director in a special virtual online meeting of the commission May 15. He has been serving as a deputy executive director since 2015 after a tenure as Fisheries Division chief.

---TWRA---