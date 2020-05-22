Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

  MONDAY, MAY 25, 2020 On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 9:30 a.m.  No votes are expected in the House.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate, and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet in a Pro Forma session.  No votes are expected in the House on Friday.

Suspensions (7 bills)

  1. S. 2746 – Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act (Sen. Cortez Masto – Judiciary)
  2. S. 3744 – Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (Sen. Rubio - Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 6168 – Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2020 (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. S. 3414 – Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2020 (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. S. 3084 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to modify the limitation on pay for certain high-level employees and officers of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Sen. Moran – Veterans’ Affairs)
  6. H.R. 6782 – TRUTH Act, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Small Business)
  7. H.R. __ – Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 (Rep. Phillips – Small Business)
Possible Consideration of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 6172 – USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Nadler/Rep. Schiff – Judiciary/Intelligence)

Possible Consideration of the Veto Message to Accompany H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

