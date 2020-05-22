Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release - FAA Proposes $67,050 Civil Penalty Against Wings Over L.A. of Van Nuys, Calif.

Washington, D.C.The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $67,050 civil penalty against Wing Over L.A., of Van Nuys, Calif., for allegedly violating drug and alcohol testing regulations.

The FAA alleges the commercial air tour company failed to administer pre-employment drug tests and receive verified negative results for six employees between May 1, 2018 and Sept. 13, 2019. Additionally, these safety-sensitive employees performed maintenance and preventive maintenance on aircraft used for commercial air tour operations when they were not subject to random drug and alcohol testing, the FAA alleges.

Wings Over L.A. has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

