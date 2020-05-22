Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Fox Applauds Dismissal of Lawsuit against Coal Leases">

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox applauded today’s court ruling dismissing a lawsuit against coal leases on federal lands.

“I am pleased that the court dismissed this ideologically driven lawsuit,” Fox said. “With 25% of the nation’s coal reserves sitting in our ground, Montana must ensure our federal lands are available for resource development that creates jobs and generates revenue for our communities.”

In 2017, a lawsuit challenged the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to lift a coal-leasing ban on federal lands (President Obama banned new coal leasing on federal lands in 2016). On behalf of Montana, Attorney General Fox intervened in the lawsuit to defend the U.S. Department of the Interior’s actions, arguing that the state has a compelling interest in the leases continuing.

Today, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of Great Falls dismissed the lawsuit.

