Portable Restrooms Returning to Fishing Access Areas

As Vermont anglers and boaters celebrate the unofficial start of summer, and with one of the busiest times on the water over Memorial Day weekend, Vermont Fish & Wildlife is working quickly with its contractors to place portable restrooms at its fishing access areas across Vermont.

Due to concerns for public safety at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, all portable restrooms were removed from department managed boating and fishing sites across Vermont, but they will be returned to many of Vermont’s boat ramps, non-motorized boat launches and shore fishing locations.

“Anglers and boaters will begin to see restrooms appearing this weekend, but portable toilets will not be available at every site for the holiday weekend,” said Mike Wichrowski, Fish & Wildlife’s lands and facilities administrator. “Just like in a normal year, we plan to provide seventy-seven restrooms at sixty-two of our most popular and prominent boating and fishing locations.”

“Units will be cleaned on a normal schedule for the time being, and we are encouraging the public to continue to practice personal hygiene, including, but not limited to, the use of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. We also want to remind everyone to practice safe social distancing from other anglers and boaters.”

“At the present time, our access area maintenance contract with the Vermont Department of Corrections Community Restitution Program will not be in place, and we are encouraging people to keep these locations clean by removing any trash they bring in.”

For more information on the Fishing Access Area Program and to find a boat ramp or shore fishing location near you, visit https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/boating-in-vermont/fishing-access-areas.

For Immediate Release: May 21, 2020

Media Contacts: Mike Wichrowski 802-917-1347, Dylan Smith 802-622-4331