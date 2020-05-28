An Amiable Robot Provides a New Way to Introduce Coding in the Classroom
KUBO teaches coding to students aged four through ten using interactive, offline activities
Canadian Classroom is thrilled to partner with KUBO to be the Canadian distributor. We believe that Kubo can be an invaluable at-home learning tool for children during this unprecedented time”CANADA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools around the globe to close and have left educational institutions and families scrambling to ensure their children are still able to receive a quality education. During this time, virtual and digital learning tools have proven to be vital. KUBO is one such tool.
KUBO is an educational robot that teaches students the basics of coding. The lessons are “unplugged”, which enables students to learn in an engaging and hands-on environment, without the use of a computer or any similar digital device. KUBO is designed for students between the ages of four and ten years old, and it is incredibly easy to use, even for the most technology-shy students. Co-founded in Denmark by Daniel Lindegaard, KUBO is a high quality product founded on Scandinavian values of learning through socially interactive, playful experiences. The educational robot is available in Canada from Canadian Classroom.
KUBO makes it easy for students to learn while at home. Using a printable map and our TagTiles®, students will create a route and watch as KUBO follows the commands of the TagTiles®, turns this route into an interactive story, and eventually uses a function to follow the route on its own. Through this process, students will learn the basics of coding, as they will begin to associate the tiles and KUBO’s behaviors. KUBO is also parent-friendly! The platform offers an expanding pool of helpful resources for instructors, including lesson plans, resources, maps, a blog, and a guide to KUBO terminology.
KUBO is a versatile hands-on and screen-free educational tool. It can be used for STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math) and can be used for different age groups. KUBO can be used with three different kinds of TagTiles®. The basic set of TagTiles®, known as the Coding TagTiles®, are ideal for early childhood learners who need a simple introduction to routes, functions, and loops. The next level of tiles, known as the Coding+ TagTiles®, are designed to boost the learners’ coding expertise with an additional 36 tiles that introduce challenging features such as time control, speed, distance, and direction. The final set of TagTiles®, Kubo Coding++, exposes students to complex algorithms and abstract thinking exercises. The KUBO Coding++ set includes 44 TagTiles® which address concepts such as variables, conditional statements, and events.
KUBO is a well-resourced learning tool that you will not get bored of during quarantine. As your student develops their coding skills, you can download new maps and resources to expand their learning. In addition, KUBO offers a variety of lesson plans which are designed to match different skill sets and age groups.
Further, parents can also download blank maps, which students can use to exercise their creativity and form their own plans and icons. This creates a playful and imaginative environment in which students can learn how to code.
Johanna Garcia, the founder of Canadian Classroom, says, “Canadian Classroom is thrilled to partner with KUBO to be the Canadian distributor. We are always seeking the latest educational products in technology in order to provide students with the most up-to-date resources that can evolve with their understanding. We believe that Kubo can be an invaluable at-home learning tool for children during this unprecedented time.”
KUBO is available from Canadian Classroom in a standard KUBO Coding Set, or in a bundle with the KUBO Coding Set and KUBO Coding+ TagTile® Set combined. Canadian Classroom also offers multi-packs (single or bundled) in sets of 4, 8, or 12 for larger families, groups, and for classroom use.
