Virtual Public Input Meeting to be held June 1 to discuss proposed improvements to ND Highway 11

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be held on June 1, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on June 1. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to ND Highway 11 from the junction of ND 3 on the west edge of Ashley east to the Dickey County line. This minor rehabilitation project consists of mill and overlay of asphalt pavement. Minor widening will be performed in the rural portion of the project to allow for increased pavement thickness. On ND 11 within the City of Ashley, curb ramp improvements will be performed.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Houston Engineering, Inc. Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by June 16, 2020, to: Brad Pfeifer, Houston Engineering, 3712 Lockport Street, Bismarck, ND 58503 or email: bpfeifer@houstoneng.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials, please contact Brad Pfeifer, Houston Engineering, 3712 Lockport Street, Bismarck, ND 58503 or email: bpfeifer@houstoneng.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP)

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701)328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.