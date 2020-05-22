Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Veteran and Active Military License Plates Available

The Department of Revenue honors the citizens who have serve our country. By filling out the Veteran and Active Duty Military License Plate Application and Affidavit, veterans and active duty military personnel can request designated license plates geared toward the specific line of duty they have served in.

The following plates are available for purchase:

  • Active Duty Member License Plate
  • Woman Veteran License Plate
  • Veteran License Plate
  • Veteran Indian Tribal Plate

Complete Form

But wait, there's more! DOR offers specialty military plates that indicate a variety of recognitions obtained during your years of service. Complete the form below, submit your DD214 forms, a copy of the certificate awarded upon the presentation of medal, or other official documentation that substantiates eligibility and receive your vehicle or motorcycle plates. 

The following plates are available for purchase:

  • Air Force Cross
  • Bronze Star
  • Bronze Star with Valor Service
  • Distinguished Flying Cross
  • Distinguished Service Cross
  • Navy Cross
  • Silver Star
  • Congressional Medal of Honor
  • Disabled American Veteran
  • Pearl Harbor Survivor
  • Prisoner of War
  • Purple Heart
  • National Guard
  • Gold Star

Complete Form

Veteran and Active Military License Plates Available

