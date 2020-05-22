Veteran and Active Military License Plates Available

The Department of Revenue honors the citizens who have serve our country. By filling out the Veteran and Active Duty Military License Plate Application and Affidavit, veterans and active duty military personnel can request designated license plates geared toward the specific line of duty they have served in.

The following plates are available for purchase:

Active Duty Member License Plate

Woman Veteran License Plate

Veteran License Plate

Veteran Indian Tribal Plate

Complete Form

But wait, there's more! DOR offers specialty military plates that indicate a variety of recognitions obtained during your years of service. Complete the form below, submit your DD214 forms, a copy of the certificate awarded upon the presentation of medal, or other official documentation that substantiates eligibility and receive your vehicle or motorcycle plates.

The following plates are available for purchase:

Air Force Cross

Bronze Star

Bronze Star with Valor Service

Distinguished Flying Cross

Distinguished Service Cross

Navy Cross

Silver Star

Congressional Medal of Honor

Disabled American Veteran

Pearl Harbor Survivor

Prisoner of War

Purple Heart

National Guard

Gold Star

Complete Form