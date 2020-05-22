VIDEO – Senate Democrats’ Week In 60 Seconds (5.22)

We are flattening the curve – so much so that we have allowed in-person sales at car dealerships and elective surgeries to resume. The Senate’s team of economic recovery strategists led by Senator Paul Sarlo is working to develop ways to safely restart the state’s economy. Lastly, the Senate Higher Education Committee heard testimony from representatives of institutions of higher learning on the challenges their institutions face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols they will need to enact for the fall semester.