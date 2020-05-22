Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,192 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO – Senate Democrats’ Week In 60 Seconds (5.22)

We are flattening the curve – so much so that we have allowed in-person sales at car dealerships and elective surgeries to resume. The Senate’s team of economic recovery strategists led by Senator Paul Sarlo is working to develop ways to safely restart the state’s economy. Lastly, the Senate Higher Education Committee heard testimony from representatives of institutions of higher learning on the challenges their institutions face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols they will need to enact for the fall semester.

You just read:

VIDEO – Senate Democrats’ Week In 60 Seconds (5.22)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.