Singleton: High School Graduations are a Milestone Not to be Missed

Trenton – Senator Troy Singleton today released the following statement in support of outdoor high school graduation ceremonies:

“Graduating from high school is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone that must not be missed. These students have grown-up together, worked hard together, studied together, and trained together for four years, and this accomplishment should be celebrated publicly. That being said, the health and safety of the graduates, educators, and guests must be the top priority. I am confident that our school districts can accommodate socially-distanced, outdoor ceremonies that are appropriate and deserving recognitions of this occasion. Our schools have proven they are innovative and able to adapt during this pandemic; their high school graduation ceremonies would be yet another example of that.”