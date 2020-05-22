Public Hearing on Wake Stone Quarry Application for Modification-Update

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) is seeking community feedback on Wake Stone Corporation's application for modification to Permit 92-10. Based on current guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and limits on the size of public gatherings under Phase 2, the public hearing on this application will be held digitally on June 23, 2020.

The public is invited to participate online or listen by phone. Speakers will be asked to register in advance.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 6:00 PM

Participants can join the meeting starting at 5:45 PM

ONLINE: Cisco WebEx Link:

Meeting Number (Access Code): 617 499 551

Meeting Password: DEQ123

PHONE:

Cisco WebEx by Phone: +1 145 655 0003 US TOLL

Meeting number (access code): 617 449 551

*If you wish to speak at the digital public hearing, you must register, provide the required information, and follow instructions on ways to join the public hearing. Registration must be completed by 12:00 PM on June 23, 2020. To register, please click the following link:

*If you have technical difficulties, an automated voicemail will be set up from June 23 to July 3 to receive your verbal comments: 919-707-9209 (Please state your name before commenting.)

Judy Wehner

Assistant State Mining Specialist

Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

Telephone: (919) 707-9220

The proceedings will remain open for a period of ten (10) days following the hearing for additional written arguments or statements ending on Friday, July 03, 2020.

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

