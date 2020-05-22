Burgum directs flags at half-staff for Memorial Day, will honor fallen servicemembers in virtual ceremony

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, May 25, until noon, and encouraged North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Memorial Day.

Flags should be raised to full-staff at noon Monday. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.

North Dakotans are encouraged to observe the President’s proclamation, which designates the hour beginning at 11 a.m. local time Monday as a time when Americans might unite in prayer for peace, and to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.

“On Memorial Day, and every day, we honor those courageous Americans who laid down their lives to defend our most precious freedoms,” Burgum said. “For their service, their sacrifice and the incredible acts of valor they performed for their country, on behalf of all North Dakotans, we share our unending gratitude.”

Burgum will pay tribute to our nation’s fallen veterans by delivering remarks during a virtual Memorial Day ceremony that will be livestreamed at noon Monday on the North Dakota National Guard’s website.