Republic of Armenia : Second Review Under the Stand-By Arrangement, Requests for Augmentation of Access, Modification of Performance Criteria, and Monetary Policy Consultation Clause-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Supplement; and Statement by the…

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

May 22, 2020

Free Download.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of global financial conditions have disrupted the, until recently, favorable macroeconomic conditions. The near-term outlook has significantly weakened, with growth expected to decline to -1½ percent in 2020, and the fiscal and the current account deficits widening considerably this year. These projections are subject to more than the usual uncertainty. The authorities’ response has been timely and proactive, focusing on strengthening the provision of public health services, limiting domestic contagion, and introducing targeted economic relief measures aimed at assisting viable businesses and vulnerable people weather the crisis.