PR 20-42 Davis v. Rhode Island State Police – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the RISP violated the APRA by redacting certain information from the requested records. The RISP asserted that the implicated privacy interests outweighed the public interest in disclosure of this information, such that disclosure could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. We applied the balancing test and concluded that the RISP did not violate the APRA by providing the documents in redacted form. Accordingly, we found no violations.