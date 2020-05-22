Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,157 in the last 365 days.

PR 20-42 Davis v. Rhode Island State Police – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the RISP violated the APRA by redacting certain information from the requested records. The RISP asserted that the implicated privacy interests outweighed the public interest in disclosure of this information, such that disclosure could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. We applied the balancing test and concluded that the RISP did not violate the APRA by providing the documents in redacted form. Accordingly, we found no violations.

You just read:

PR 20-42 Davis v. Rhode Island State Police – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.