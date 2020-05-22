Travel Advisory: Lane Shift Coming to I-295 South at Greenville Avenue Bridge in Johnston Weekend of May 29

The weekend of May 29, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift traffic on I-295 South at the Greenville Avenue Bridge over Greenville Avenue (Route 5) in Johnston. The change will be in effect for the morning commute on Monday, June 1.

All travel lanes on I-295 South will shift onto a temporary bridge that RIDOT built in the center median, allowing smooth traffic flow and a safe work zone as the Department demolishes and replaces the existing southbound Greenville Avenue Bridge. The traffic shift should be in place through Fall 2020.

On Sunday night, May 31, the Department will also need to close Greenville Avenue under the bridge and detour traffic. This 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. closure should last for approximately one week. During the closure westbound traffic will use the I-295 North on-ramp, get off at Exit 12A (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 South to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be directed to use I-295 South, get off at Exit 9C (Route 6/Hartford Avenue), and use I-295 North to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue.

Once the southbound bridge is constructed, the Department will shift I-295 South traffic onto it, and then start the next phase to shift I-295 North traffic to the temporary bridge. During this phase, RIDOT will demolish and construct the I-295 North Greenville Avenue Bridge.

The 50-year-old bridges, carrying 78,000 vehicles per day, are being replaced through a $16.5 million contract, with an expected completion date of Fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Greenville Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.