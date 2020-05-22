Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PR 20-45 Katz v. Town of Tiverton – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the Town violated the APRA when it withheld executive session minutes and audio recordings, which the Complainant argued had been unsealed by the Town Council's adoption of a certain policy regarding executive session minutes. The Town asserted that the minutes and recordings were properly withheld because they were sealed and under the Town Council's policy, unsealing the subject minutes was contingent upon an "administrative review period" and none of the records had yet been unsealed. Upon our review of the evidence, including the relevant policy, this Office determined that it was permissible for the Town to withhold the minutes under Exemption (J) because there was no evidence that any of the requested minutes had been unsealed. We thus found no violation.

