Poll Uncovers Majority Want Work from Home Flexibility After Covid-19
78% of workers say they want their employer to encourage working from home when some normality returns
The option to work from home may still be new territory for many, but it is something that employers should consider if they want to prevent a talent exodus in the next three-to-six months.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The majority of workers want their employer to encourage more working from home after the Covid-19 public health crisis has passed, according to a poll by Phaidon International, the global specialist recruitment leader.
In a poll of 5,200 global professionals, 78% say that they would like their employer to encourage more working from home.
Key findings include:
• Over three-quarters of workers want their employer to encourage more working from home; technology (82%), supply chain (82%), life sciences (81%), and finance (74%) professionals especially agree.
• Two-thirds of engineering professionals (69%) also want their employer to encourage more working from home. However, one fifth (18%) say that such policies would not affect them.
“This snapshot shows that employees all over the world are looking for their employer to lead this conversation,” said Group Marketing Director Luis Rolim. “The option to work from home may still be new territory for many, but it is something that employers should consider if they want to prevent a talent exodus in the next three-to-six months. Companies who want to attract and secure business-critical talent must start defining what the future of their workplace looks like.”
About Phaidon International:
Phaidon International is the parent company of five specialist recruitment brands. Together, the Phaidon International group exists to solve one of the top challenges faced by companies globally – securing business-critical talent. From 11 offices, the Phaidon International group provides permanent and contract recruitment services around the world:
• Selby Jennings: Banking and financial services
• DSJ Global: End-to-end supply chain
• EPM Scientific: Life sciences
• LVI Associates: Engineering and infrastructure
• Glocomms: Technology
