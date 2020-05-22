Sacuba launches Kickstarter campaign for Self Cleaning Sunglasses 2.0

Provider of innovative sunglasses, Sacuba announces the launch of a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter for the Self Cleaning Sunglasses 2.0

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacuba has made a stand out in the eyewear industry when they launched their innovative sport sunglasses – the self-cleaning sunglasses 1.0 in 2017. The product was an almost instant success, becoming a new Australian invention and catching the attention of people that wear sunglasses for sport activities. The company is looking to build on the success recorded with the self-cleaning sunglasses 1.0 as it recently launched a campaign on Kickstarter for a new version of these revolutionary sunglasses.

These patented self cleaning sunglasses can actually clean themselves when they get dirty. They feature built-in microfiber cleaning pads to completely clean the front and back at the same time, imitating the same strength and softness as using hands to wipe the lens with cleaning cloth to get rid of dust particles, water drop, and grease.

Sacuba Self Cleaning Sunglasses 2.0 is an improvement on the previous version of the sunglasses, combining style and functionality with a slim, stylish and lightweight design, as well as an improved cleaning performance. The latest version of the sunglasses comes with new lens coating technology to improve the visibility of objects around.

The Self Cleaning Sunglasses 2.0 is currently available on Kickstarter for interested backers and users that would want to be one of the first to acquire and wear these sunglasses.

The self-cleaning sunglasses 1.0 is also currently available on the website, where it has continued to sell fast.

For more information about Sacuba Eyewear and the products from the brand, please visit -www.scsunglasses.com