Dakota Datebook: Votes for Women League

Prairie Public

The Votes for Women's League began to establish itself in North Dakota in 1912. Fargo was the first community to form a Votes for Women League on February 4. It grew quickly. Mrs. Clara Darrow was elected president, and many "well known Fargo women ... entered their names on the charter membership list," according to reports.

Mrs. Helen deLendrecie, who was elected treasurer of the group, provided use of a room for headquarters, and the room was to be "open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays" for several hours, "with one of the ladies of the organization in attendance." It was stocked with suffrage literature and staffed, so someone was on hand to talk to anyone who may visit.

Even specific stationary was selected--to be printed on yellow paper, since yellow was the color of the suffragists.

Read more at: https://news.prairiepublic.org/post/votes-women-league